Focused COVID-19 Media Monitoring, Nepal (September 23, 2021)

EMERGING THEME(S)

• Nepal reported 1,251 new COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths on September 22; 9 districts of Province 1 report zero COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours on September 21; number of people who’ve recovered from COVID-19 was twice the number of infected in first week of Asoj (from September 17); Lumbini Province Chief Minister says provincial government should provide COVID-19 vaccine for all children

• Doctors and health experts say mask mandate, other awareness campaigns are still as important, if not more now as everything has reopened; they warn it is not time yet to let our guard down