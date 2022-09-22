Focused COVID-19 Media Monitoring, Nepal (September 22, 2022)

EMERGING THEME(S)

• The 2nd National Conference of the Nepal Medical Association concluded issuing a 11-point manifesto.

RECURRING THEME(S)

• COVID-19 cases in Nepal are increasing with 81 new cases. There are 1,483 active cases at present and 175 have recovered in last 24 hours.

• So far, 11 people have died due to dengue infection in Bagmati Province.

• Dr. Govind KC has come to the Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital (TUTH) at his own expense for further treatment, on his 10th day of hunger strike.