Nepal
Focused COVID-19 Media Monitoring, Nepal (September 22, 2021)
Attachments
Emerging Theme(s):
- Nepal reported 1,036 new COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths on September 21; rate of COVID-19 infection has declined significantly, seen at 9.7 per cent in recent days, lowest in the country this year
- India looks at resuming exports of COVID-19 vaccines in October quarter
- Cabinet gives approval for COVID-19 Crisis Management Bill to be placed before the Parliament
- Pfizer says its COVID-19 vaccine works on children aged 5-11 years
- Nepali nationals returning home for the festival season from foreign shores need to have PCR negative report of 72 hours, complete vaccination certificate; if not, they’ll have to stay in 10-day hotel quarantine
Recurring Theme(s):
- Reopening of in-person classes in schools has left parents in a dilemma; Madhyapur Thimi Municipality to reopen schools for physical classes only after Chhath in mid-November