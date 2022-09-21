Focused COVID-19 Media Monitoring, Nepal (September 21, 2022)

Recurring Theme(s):
- COVID-19 cases in Nepal are increasing with 74 new cases. There are 1,619 active cases at present and 160 have recovered in last 24 hours.
- Hospitals have been reported to arbitrarily charging fees for dengue test; patients are paying Rs 500 to Rs 2600.
- Dr. Govinda KC refused to go to Kathmandu for treatment, and the sky truck that went to pick him up returned empty.
- Government has proposed to prepare for dengue control and prevention by declaring it as a ‘disaster’.
- Paracetamol shortage is getting worse, and patients are forced to take alternative pain relivers including ibuprofen.