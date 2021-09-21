Focused COVID-19 Media Monitoring, Nepal (September 21, 2021)

EMERGING THEME(S)

• Nepal reported 975 new COVID-19 cases, 8 deaths on September 20; 4 local levels of Kavre — Mandan Deupur, Roshi, Temal and Khanikhola — have become COVID-19-free as no new cases have been reported in the last 2 days; 10.76 per cent of total COVID-19 infections on September 19 were children showing they are at high risk from the infection; though COVID-19 cases have decreased, number of patients haven’t as people coming to hospitals are suffering from influenza, scrub typhus

• State Health Minister promises regular COVID-19 vaccination drive as Nepal has been getting the needed vaccines continuously; Health Ministry aims to vaccinate students above 18 years of age after receiving 4.4 million doses of Vero Cell vaccine

• Businessmen optimistic about the festive market as footfalls increase returning to pre-COVID-19-pandemic levels

RECURRING THEME(S)

• Clinical trial of Chinese COVID-19 vaccine to begin in 10 days’ time