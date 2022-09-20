Focused COVID-19 Media Monitoring, Nepal (September 20, 2022)

RECURRING THEME(S)

• COVID-19 cases in Nepal are increasing with 91 new cases. There are 1,740 active cases at present and 165 have recovered in last 24 hours.

• An informal was meeting held between Dr. Govind KC and representatives of the Ministry of Health and Population on Monday.

• A 52-year-old woman from Bharatpur Metropolitan City-22, Chitwan, died due to Japanese encephalitis. 2 deaths have been reported so far.

• 17,494 people have been infected with dengue since last July. So far, 21 people have died from the infection.