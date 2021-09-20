Nepal
Focused COVID-19 Media Monitoring, Nepal (September 20, 2021)
Attachments
EMERGING THEME(S)
- Nepal reported 656 new COVID-19 cases, 12 deaths on September 19; Delta variant of COVID-19 confirmed in 97 out of 99 samples collected from Nepal since July for gene sequencing; viral fever seen in children below 5 years of age in Dailekh
- PM Sher Bahadur Deuba says Nepal will vaccinate one-third of its population against COVID-19 by October 17, and everyone eligible by April 13 next year; government has procured 4 million doses of Moderna vaccine to inoculate those below the age of 18 years; immunocompromised might be given the soon-to-arrive Pfzier-BioNTech vaccine; morale of the state and citizens up as COVID-19 vaccine accessibility has become easier; Nepalis going abroad facing problems as not all World Health Organization-approved COVID-19 vaccines are approved by all countries; vaccination with 4.4 million doses of Vero Cell brought on September 17 to begin countrywide from September 20
- Cases of malnutrition on the rise after the onset of COVID-19 pandemic as health authorities have shifted their entire focus to battling coronavirus
RECURRING THEME(S)
- With COVID-19 Crisis Management Ordinance 2078 BS becoming defunct, COVID-19 Crisis Management Center no longer exists putting country’s COVID-19 response in limbo