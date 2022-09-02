Nepal

Focused COVID-19 Media Monitoring, Nepal (September 2, 2022)

Situation Report
Source
Posted
Originally published

Emerging Theme(s):

  • Kathmandu Metropolitan City, Lalitpur Metropolitan City, and Kageshwari-Manohara Municipality, under the 'red zone' of cholera infection.

Recurring Theme(s):

  • COVID-19 cases in Nepal are increasing with 269 new cases. There are 3,158 active cases at present and 215 have recovered in last 24 hours.
  • The parliamentarians have requested the Health Ministry to take initiatives for the prevention of dengue infection that has been increasing in various parts of the country.
  • Dengue infection has spread in 72 districts with more than 3,300 infections so far.

