Focused COVID-19 Media Monitoring, Nepal (September 2, 2022)

Emerging Theme(s):
- Kathmandu Metropolitan City, Lalitpur Metropolitan City, and Kageshwari-Manohara Municipality, under the 'red zone' of cholera infection.
Recurring Theme(s):
- COVID-19 cases in Nepal are increasing with 269 new cases. There are 3,158 active cases at present and 215 have recovered in last 24 hours.
- The parliamentarians have requested the Health Ministry to take initiatives for the prevention of dengue infection that has been increasing in various parts of the country.
- Dengue infection has spread in 72 districts with more than 3,300 infections so far.