Focused COVID-19 Media Monitoring, Nepal (September 2, 2021)

EMERGING THEME(S)

• Nepal reported 1,648 new COVID-19 cases, 20 fatalities on September 1; rate of COVID-19 is on the decline in Nepal for the last 2 weeks — recorded at 13.6 per cent on August 31 as against 20-22 per cent 2 weeks ago; some provinces still have high rate of infection with Karnali Province at top with 77.8 per cent test positivity; isolation centers in Makwanpur being shut down due to decline in new COVID-19 cases; Nepal has not had any discussion on COVID-19 booster dose as its population has still not got the full dose of the vaccine

• Prohibitory orders imposed 5 months ago lifted in Kathmandu Valley till September 16; movie halls to reopen from September 2 in full capacity

• Nepal to begin clinical trial of mRNA vaccine developed by Chinese company next week from Dharan

• Nepali returnees being inoculated with first dose of AstraZeneca vaccine at Gaddachauki border point; Indian nationals to be allowed entry from Kakadbhitta on production of PCR negative report or COVID-19 vaccination card

• Public health experts warn against the reopening of schools now amidst the pandemic saying this move could prove to be costly • New variant of COVID-19 — C.1.2. — found in Africa, studies being carried out on how infectious it is

RECURRING THEME(S)

• Regular immunization of children affected due to COVID-19 pandemic as parents reluctant to take their children to health centers for inoculations due to fear of coronavirus infection

• Nepal should not be excited at report of seroprevalence study on antibody formation, says Health Ministry