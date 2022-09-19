Focused COVID-19 Media Monitoring, Nepal (September 19, 2022)

Emerging Theme(s):
- Lumbini Province has been declared to have a Complete Vaccination Assurance on Friday.
Recurring Theme(s):
- COVID-19 cases in Nepal are increasing with 59 new cases. There are 1,830 active cases at present and 161 have recovered in last 24 hours.
- 13,587 people have been infected with dengue since last July. So far, 20 people have died from infection.
- Lalitpur Metropolitan Municipality has provided mosquito nets for patients being admitted to the Patan Academy of Health Science.
- With the formation of the negotiation team, the government has requested Dr. KC to break his protest and come forward for a discussion.
- Kathmandu Metropolitan City has banned the use of tobacco products in public places from Ashwin 1st.