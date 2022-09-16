Focused COVID-19 Media Monitoring, Nepal (September 16, 2022)

Emerging Theme(s):
- The Kathmandu Metropolitan City has prohibited the consumption of tobacco products in public places, effective from Ashwin 1st.
Recurring Theme(s):
- COVID-19 cases in Nepal are increasing with 126 new cases. There are 2,129 active cases at present and 137 have recovered in last 24 hours.
- The number of dengue infected people in the country has reached 13,007 till Thursday. So far, 13 people have died of dengue infection.
- A 60-year-old woman from Madi Municipality-1 Chainpur, Chitwan, died due to Japanese encephalitis.