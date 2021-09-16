Nepal
Focused COVID-19 Media Monitoring, Nepal (September 16, 2021)
Attachments
Emerging Theme(s):
- Nepal reported 1,332 new COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths on September 15; cluster outbreaks possible even if number of new COVID-19 cases has declined, warn public health experts; 1,077 health inspectors to be appointed to make COVID-19 pandemic work more effective; those above the age of 40 to be prioritized in vaccination drive set to begin next week
- Ordinance related to Drugs Act set to expire on September 16 making procurement and importing of COVID-19 vaccine troublesome; no process has been started in Parliament to approve/keep this ordinance valid
- Nepal has failed in its COVID-19 responses, according to report by International Commission of Jurists
Recurring Theme(s):
- Kathmandu Valley schools not to reopen before Dashain