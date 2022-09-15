Nepal

Focused COVID-19 Media Monitoring, Nepal (September 15, 2022)

Situation Report
Source
Posted
Originally published

Recurring Theme(s):

  • COVID-19 cases in Nepal are increasing with 119 new cases. There are 2,191 active cases at present and 130 have recovered in last 24 hours.

  • 12,217 cases of dengue infections have been reported in 75 districts of the country except Humla and Mustang.

  • Dengue and scrub typhus patients are recently increasing in Baitadi; 140 cases of scrub typhus and 13 cases of dengue infection have been reported so far.

  • Dr. Govinda KC on hunger strike for three days with major demands related to the Ministry of Health and population; haven’t heard from the concerned minister.

