Focused COVID-19 Media Monitoring, Nepal (September 15, 2022)

Recurring Theme(s):
-
COVID-19 cases in Nepal are increasing with 119 new cases. There are 2,191 active cases at present and 130 have recovered in last 24 hours.
-
12,217 cases of dengue infections have been reported in 75 districts of the country except Humla and Mustang.
-
Dengue and scrub typhus patients are recently increasing in Baitadi; 140 cases of scrub typhus and 13 cases of dengue infection have been reported so far.
-
Dr. Govinda KC on hunger strike for three days with major demands related to the Ministry of Health and population; haven’t heard from the concerned minister.