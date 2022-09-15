Focused COVID-19 Media Monitoring, Nepal (September 15, 2022)

Recurring Theme(s):

COVID-19 cases in Nepal are increasing with 119 new cases. There are 2,191 active cases at present and 130 have recovered in last 24 hours.

12,217 cases of dengue infections have been reported in 75 districts of the country except Humla and Mustang.

Dengue and scrub typhus patients are recently increasing in Baitadi; 140 cases of scrub typhus and 13 cases of dengue infection have been reported so far.