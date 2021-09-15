Nepal
Focused COVID-19 Media Monitoring, Nepal (September 15, 2021)
Emerging Theme(s):
- Nepal reported 1,180 new COVID-19 infections, 19 deaths on September 14; decline in new COVID-19 infections is due to decrease in tests being done, point out health experts warning infection risk is still there as it has not been controlled at expected rate; COVID-19 wards in Chitwan hospitals are emptying out due to decline in new infections
- Nepal Health Research Council to carry out safety and efficacy study of COVID-19 vaccines being used in the country
Recurring Theme(s):
- Clinical trials for 2 COVID-19 vaccines developed by Chinese, and French and British multinationals to begin next week
- Schools in Nepal have started reopening for in-person classes though parents are still apprehensive; Consortium Nepal study has shown capacity development of children in Nepal has been greatly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, has also pointed out government is not serious about children regarding COVID-19 infection; Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba has said government is making all efforts to provide children with the COVID-19 vaccine