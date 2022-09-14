Nepal

Focused COVID-19 Media Monitoring, Nepal (September 14, 2022)

Emerging Theme(s):

  • President Bidya Devi Bhandari has approved the amendment of the bill regarding Yogmaya Ayurveda University.

Recurring Theme(s):

  • COVID-19 cases in Nepal are increasing with 203 new cases. There are 2,232 active cases at present and 126 have recovered in last 24 hours.

  • 878 dengue patients were added in Bagmati province alone on Tuesday.

  • Kathmandu Metropolitan City has allocated budget for each ward to control dengue infection.

  • Japanese encephalitis outbreak has started in Chitwan with 9 confirmed cases so far; 4 cases are seen in Bharatpur municipality alone.

  • Extreme shortage of Paracetamol observed with the increase in dengue infection; pharmacy has been providing alternative pain relievers.

