Focused COVID-19 Media Monitoring, Nepal (September 14, 2022)

COVID-19 cases in Nepal are increasing with 203 new cases. There are 2,232 active cases at present and 126 have recovered in last 24 hours.

878 dengue patients were added in Bagmati province alone on Tuesday.

Kathmandu Metropolitan City has allocated budget for each ward to control dengue infection.

Japanese encephalitis outbreak has started in Chitwan with 9 confirmed cases so far; 4 cases are seen in Bharatpur municipality alone.