Focused COVID-19 Media Monitoring, Nepal (September 14, 2021)

EMERGING THEME(S)

• Nepal reported 1,149 new COVID-19 cases on September 13; cases of viral fever on the rise in Sudurpaschim Province

• Nepal to get 100,000 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine under COVAX; a total of 4,400,000 doses of Vero Cell vaccine to arrive in Nepal from China by September 17

• COVID-19 vaccination drive in Bagmati Province won’t stop due to healthcare workers’ protest, has been stalled due to a shortage of vaccines: Kathmandu Health Office Chief