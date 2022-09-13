Nepal

Focused COVID-19 Media Monitoring, Nepal (September 13, 2022)

Emerging Theme(s):

  • Chitwan reported 9 cases of Japanese encephalitis so far; public awareness has started at municipal level to avoid the risk of death.
  • Free blood transfusion services have started for the economically disadvantaged citizens of Bagmati province.

Recurring Theme(s):

  • COVID-19 cases in Nepal are increasing with 179 new cases. There are 2,271 active cases at present and 171 have recovered in last 24 hours.
  • The Ministry of Health and Population has issued a notice for all employees requesting them to keep the workplace clean and to wear full sleeved uniforms during office hours.
  • Bagmati Province along with the Vector Borne Disease Research and Training Center (VBDRTC) of Hetauda to investigate and monitor the spread of dengue infection in the province.

