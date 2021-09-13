Nepal
Focused COVID-19 Media Monitoring, Nepal (September 13, 2021)
EMERGING THEME(S)
- Nepal reported 838 new COVID-19 cases, 13 deaths on September 12; Delta variant detected in all 48 samples from Nepal sent to India for whole-genome sequencing; majority of households in Soru Rural Municipality, Mathilibru suffering from fever
- Though new infections have taken a dip in Nepal, test positivity rate continues to hover around 14 per cent; public health experts warn strict restrictions or lockdowns cannot be the answer to contain the spread of the infection; test for antibodies cannot confirm if one will get COVID-19 infection or not on the level of antibodies in one’s body, says Director of National Public Health Laboratory Dr Runa Jha
- COVID-19 vaccination drive stopped in all 13 districts of Bagmati Province to protest appointment of a person from administrative section in the Provincial Health Ministry
- Budget for health sector increased by around 11,000,000,000, to be used to for the procurement of COVID-19 vaccines, additional 30,000,000 doses of vaccines to be bought: Health Minister Janardhan Sharma
- Only 27.5 per cent of households in Nepal have used online classes, according to UNICEF study; guardians and teachers wary about reopening of schools in Kathmandu Valley, have requested schools be reopened only after Dashain; Kathmandu Metropolitan City readying for reopening of physical classes for school students from September 17, schools in Budhanilkantha, Makawanpur have reopened from September 12; Sindhuli, Jhapa schools have started reopening; schools in Chitwan to reopen from September 17