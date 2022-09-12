Focused COVID-19 Media Monitoring, Nepal (September 12, 2022)

Emerging Theme(s):
- The Social Security Fund to provide Rs. 10 lakhs for treatment of deadly diseases recognized by the Government of Nepal.
- The Health Insurance Board has prepared to include prisoners and detainees in the health insurance program.
Recurring Theme(s):
- COVID-19 cases in Nepal are increasing with 104 new cases. There are 2,316 active cases at present and 201 have recovered in last 24 hours.
- The doctors and health workers working at the Karnali Institute of Health Sciences in Jumla have suspended the protest and returned back to regular work.
- With the increase in dengue fever, the demand for Paracetamol medicine has increased in Nepali market resulting in its shortage.