Focused COVID-19 Media Monitoring, Nepal (September 1, 2022)

EMERGING THEME(S)

• Employees under the Kanti Children's Hospital Development Committee have gone on strike putting forward the demand of 24 points on Wednesday.

RECURRING THEME(S)

• COVID-19 cases in Nepal are increasing with 271 new cases. There are 3,194 active cases at present and 175 have recovered in last 24 hours.

• With the rapid increase in dengue infections, number of patients being admitted to the hospital for treatment have also increased, mainly in Lalitpur, Rupandehi, and Kathmandu district.

• 76 dengue cases and 32 scrub typhus cases have been reported in Chitwan district throughout the month of Shrawan.