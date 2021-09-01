Nepal
Focused COVID-19 Media Monitoring, Nepal (September 1, 2021)
Emerging Theme(s):
- Nepal reported 1,523 new COVID-19 patients, 20 deaths on August 31; number of patients with complaints of headache has increased in Nepal amidst COVID-19 pandemic with 2,844,593 having visited hospitals in last fiscal; experts have cautioned even those fully vaccinated to be careful as vaccine does not provide complete protection against COVID-19
- Antibodies in 68.6 per cent of the population does not mean we are close to herd immunity, say health experts
- Gene sequencing machine at National Public Health Laboratory remains unused 7 months after being brought to identify new variants of COVID-19
- Healthcare workers in remote villages of Baitadi, Bajura walk hours carrying vaccines to immunize local residents there as roads have been blocked due to floods, landslides
- Nepal in geopolitical bind as United States and China continue to spar over coronavirus origins
- India may soon be exporting COVID-19 vaccines as it has inoculated more than half its adult population, production of vaccines have gone up
Recurring Themes(s):
- Schools in Kathmandu’s Gokarneshwor Municipality, Baglung have reopened holding physical classes for students; Humla District COVID-19 Crisis Management Center has authorized all 7 local levels to reopen schools