Focused COVID-19 Media Monitoring, Nepal (October 8, 2021)
EMERGING THEME(S)
Nepal reported 667 new COVID-19 cases, 8 fatalities on October 7
1 million doses of Covishield vaccine from India to reach Nepal on October 9; China to provide 1 million doses of Vero Cell vaccine, Canada and the Maldives to provide nearly 600,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine
Human trafficking on the rise due to COVID-19 pandemic; teenage girls from impoverished families and communities being lured, threatened into prostitution
1 out of 7 children affected by lockdown, according to United Nations Children’s Fund report; over 1,600,000,000 children have been deprived of education