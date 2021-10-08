Focused COVID-19 Media Monitoring, Nepal (October 8, 2021)

EMERGING THEME(S)

Nepal reported 667 new COVID-19 cases, 8 fatalities on October 7

1 million doses of Covishield vaccine from India to reach Nepal on October 9; China to provide 1 million doses of Vero Cell vaccine, Canada and the Maldives to provide nearly 600,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine

Human trafficking on the rise due to COVID-19 pandemic; teenage girls from impoverished families and communities being lured, threatened into prostitution