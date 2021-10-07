Focused COVID-19 Media Monitoring, Nepal (October 7, 2021)

EMERGING THEME(S)

• Nepal reported 849 new COVID-19 cases, 12 fatalities on October 6; no health desk at Gulariya’s Surajpur border checkpost to monitor returnees from India

• Vero Cell vaccine doses bought through COVAX’s cost-sharing scheme likely to be delivered from November

• China to give 1 million doses of Sinovac vaccine to Nepal under grant assistance, provide Rs 12,400,000 to build infrastructure to fight possible third wave of COVID-19 pandemic

• Kathmandu Metropolitan City to run 3-day COVID-19 vaccination drive in all 32 wards from October 8-10 for those above 18 years of age; Lalitpur Metropolitan City administering Vero Cell vaccine for those above 18 from October 6; Rupandehi to administer Vero Cell vaccine to 65,000 people before Dashain on October 8 and 9