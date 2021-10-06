Nepal

Focused COVID-19 Media Monitoring, Nepal (October 6, 2021)

Emerging Theme(s):

  • Nepal reported 762 new COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths on October 5; around 22 per cent of total population of Karnali Province fully vaccinated against COVID-19; Bhaktapur Hospital has 36 ICU beds ready in preparation for a possible third wave of pandemic
  • Government has revised rules for international arrivals, testing and management
  • Only 79 per cent of budget meant for health sector utilized in last fiscal

