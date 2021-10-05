Nepal + 1 more
Focused COVID-19 Media Monitoring, Nepal (October 5, 2021)
EMERGING THEME(S)
Nepal reported 812 new COVID-19 infections, 10 fatalities on October 4
Impossible to screen everyone for COVID-19 as number of migrant laborers at Nepal-India border points surge, say healthcare workers; Nepalgunj border checkpost has reopened from October 3; Rautahat border checkpost remains closed as India has not given permission yet; shoppers from Biratnagar, Itahari, Dharan throng reopened Jogbani border checkpost
44 out of 354 maternal deaths reported since May 24, 2020 due to COVID-19, but Health Ministry has not placed pregnant, lactating women on priority for COVID-19 vaccine