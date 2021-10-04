Focused COVID-19 Media Monitoring, Nepal (October 4, 2021)

EMERGING THEME(S)

Nepal reported 574 new COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths on October 3; nearly 21 per cent of Nepal’s population has taken complete dose of COVID-19 vaccine; with zero COVID-19 cases, Gandaki Province’s Manang and Mustang in green zone, but Kaski in red zone; 8 districts still have more than 500 active COVID-19 cases each; as festive season arrives, health experts warn against complacency pointing at the danger posed by the Delta variant of coronavirus

Raxaul-Birgunj border has reopened after 1.5 years, public vehicles with Indian number plates allowed to enter Nepal; Kakadbitta and Bhadrapur have not come into operation after India refused to open the border points; people entering Nepal via Nepal-India border being tested for COVID-19, but no holding centers to keep them if they test positive; only 1 in 5 being tested for COVID-19 at Jamunaha border checkpost due to a lack of Antigen Test kits

China has offered to provide 1 million doses of Sinovac-CoronaVac COVID-19 vaccine to Nepal

Children below 18 years of age to start getting COVID-19 vaccine after Dashain: State Health Minister Umesh Shrestha

Merck has said its experimental COVID-19 pill reduced hospitalizations, deaths by half in people recently infected with coronavirus; if cleared by health officials, it would be the first pill to treat COVID-19