Focused COVID-19 Media Monitoring, Nepal (October 31, 2022) [EN/NE]

EMERGING THEME(S)

Lalitpur Metropolitan Municipality to provide Rs. 5,000 per month for treatment expenses to patients with complex diseases.

RECURRING THEME(S)

• 20 new coronavirus cases have been confirmed in the last 24 hours with 34 recoveries. Currently, there are 552 active cases in the country.

• 3 people have been arrested on 12th of Kartik for assaulting Dr. Avinash Parajuli, the medical officer at Gorkha Hospital.

• Hospitals has been charging arbitrary fees for dengue test; fees for the test varies from Rs. 500 to Rs. 2,620.