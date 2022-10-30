Focused COVID-19 Media Monitoring, Nepal (October 30, 2022) [EN/NE]

EMERGING THEME(S)
- Kathmandu has been ranked as the 12th city with the highest Air Quality Index (AQI) among 92 cities in the world on 29 October.
- The Nepali Congress to increase the maternity allowance to Rs. 5,000 in 25 districts.
- Government will also be sending permanent doctors on peacekeeping missions of the army.
57 new HIV infections have been detected in Achham this year; 642 patients are currently undergoing treatment.
RECURRING THEME(S)
- The Nepal Medical Association has demanded legal action against those who assaulted Dr. Avinash Parajuli of Gorkha Hospital.
- A 7-member committee has been formed to investigate the matter of non-implantation of extracted kidney at Bir Hospital.
- 2,164 people in Chitwan have been infected with dengue so far, where 1,451 of the patients are the locals from Chitwan itself.