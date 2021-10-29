Nepal
Focused COVID-19 Media Monitoring, Nepal (October 29, 2021)
EMERGING THEME(S)
- Nepal reported 527 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths on October 28, Mugu only district with zero infections; number of critically-ill COVID-19 patients hasn’t come down though infection rate, hospital admission have declined
- 10,000,000 doses of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines that Nepal purchased from the US to arrive soon, says Health Minister Birodh Khatiwada; Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba tells stakeholders not to create a situation that can lead to a shortage of COVID-19 vaccines, has asked them to make arrangements to aid government’s target to complete vaccination by April 13, 2022
- Merck to allow other drugmakers worldwide to make its COVID-19 pill