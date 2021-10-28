Nepal + 1 more

Focused COVID-19 Media Monitoring, Nepal (October 28, 2021)

EMERGING THEME(S):

  • Nepal reported 582 new COVID-19 cases, 8 deaths on October 27; Taplejung reports zero new cases of COVID-19

  • COVID-19 cases has been on the decline for past 2 months, according to Health Ministry data; health experts opine there might not be another wave of the pandemic immediately as new infections being caused by same variant

  • 1,020,000 doses of Vero Cell vaccine procured under COVAX cost-sharing scheme has arrived from China on October 27; immunocompromised children aged 12 and above to get Pfizer vaccine from November 14

