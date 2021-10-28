Nepal + 1 more
Focused COVID-19 Media Monitoring, Nepal (October 28, 2021)
Attachments
EMERGING THEME(S):
Nepal reported 582 new COVID-19 cases, 8 deaths on October 27; Taplejung reports zero new cases of COVID-19
COVID-19 cases has been on the decline for past 2 months, according to Health Ministry data; health experts opine there might not be another wave of the pandemic immediately as new infections being caused by same variant
1,020,000 doses of Vero Cell vaccine procured under COVAX cost-sharing scheme has arrived from China on October 27; immunocompromised children aged 12 and above to get Pfizer vaccine from November 14