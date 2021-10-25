Nepal
Focused COVID-19 Media Monitoring, Nepal (October 25, 2021)
Emerging Theme(s):
- Nepal reported 522 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths on October 24; COVID-19 infection rate has increased across the world in the past few days, over 50,000 new cases seen for the first time in 3 months on October 21 in UK
- After US Food and Drug Administration’s recommendation for a Janssen vaccine booster dose, public health experts suggest authorities to secure additional doses of the vaccine so that booster shots can be given to those who’ve taken the first shot; Health Ministry seeking Cabinet permission to purchase 6 million doses of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, 100,620 doses to arrive under COVAX on October 24; children above 12 years of age will be given the Pfizer vaccine immediately after Tihar and Chhath festivals
- Those who’ve taken COVID-19 vaccine less likely to succumb to different health-related problems other than COVID-19 than those who haven’t: US Center for Disease Control and Prevention report
- National Trauma Center doctors say they’ve not received COVID-19 risk allowance, 27 staged a sit-in in protest
- Kathmandu schools have reopened from October 21