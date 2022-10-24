Focused COVID-19 Media Monitoring, Nepal (October 24, 2022) [EN/NE]

Emerging Theme(s):
- A new COVID-19 sub-variant XBB has been found in Nepal.
- Only 35.4 % of the examinees passed the 20th Nepal Pharmacy Council registration examination on Saturday.
- The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) to scale up Community Based New-born Care Package (CB-NCP); program will be launched in 10 new districts this year.
- Baiteshwor rural municipality of Dolakha has banned smoking, alcohol consumption, and sale of all tobacco products in public places.
Recurring Theme(s):
- 41 new coronavirus cases have been confirmed in the last 24 hours with 59 recoveries. Currently, there are 696 active cases in the country.
- Nearest health institutions to provide vitamin A and deworming medicine to children for two weeks.