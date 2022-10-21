Focused COVID-19 Media Monitoring, Nepal (October 21, 2022) [EN/NE]

Emerging Theme(s):
- The Ministry of Health and Population to introduce primary eye health care in 15 districts.
- During Tihar, the Government has requested the public not to use plastic flowers, garlands, and other items which are harmful towards health; fines will be charged otherwise.
Recurring Theme(s):
- 53 new coronavirus cases have been confirmed in the last 24 hours with 51 recoveries. Currently, there are 727 active cases in the country.
- 761 more dengue cases have been added in the last 24 hours reaching the national tally to 42,504 since last July. 51 have died so far.
- State Minister for Health and Population, Hira Chandra KC, is being treated in the ICU of Bir Hospital for dengue.
- Hetauda Model Hospital has been sealed for operating against the standards set by the government.