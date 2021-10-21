Nepal + 5 more
Focused COVID-19 Media Monitoring, Nepal (October 21, 2021)
EMERGING THEME(S)
Nepal recorded 535 new COVID-19 cases, 13 deaths on October 20
Nepal to receive 100,620 doses of Pfizer-BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine by October-end
Talk about COVID-19 vaccine booster dose is not relevant in a country where 67.4 per cent of the target population is waiting to get the vaccine: Dr Sher Bahadur Pun; Finance Minister Janardan Sharma has said COVID-19 vaccine needs to be available as global public property in Least Developed Countries and Landlocked Developing Countries