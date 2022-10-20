Focused COVID-19 Media Monitoring, Nepal (October 20, 2022) [EN/NE]

EMERGING THEME(S)

• The insurance committee to pay the claim of corona insurance by adding 810 million to the amount disbursed by the government.

• The Nepal Medical Council (NMC) has allowed medical graduates to continue postgraduate studies without passing the license examination.

RECURRING THEME(S)

• 48 new coronavirus cases have been confirmed in the last 24 hours with 50 recoveries. Currently, there are 728 active cases in the country.

• Dengue serotype-3 has been confirmed in Nepal for the first time.

• State Minister for Health and Population, Hira Chandra KC, has been confirmed to have dengue infection on Friday.