Focused COVID-19 Media Monitoring, Nepal (October 20, 2021)
EMERGING THEME(S):
Nepal reported 957 new COVID-19 cases on October 19; data on COVID-19 fatalities of Health Ministry and Nepal Army do not match, difference pegged at 461
China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi announces to provide 2 million additional doses of COVID-19 vaccine to Nepal under grant assistance
Epidemiology and Disease Control Division to increase number of COVID-19 tests being conducted in hotspots like Kathmandu and other places until Chhath