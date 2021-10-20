Nepal + 1 more

Focused COVID-19 Media Monitoring, Nepal (October 20, 2021)

EMERGING THEME(S):

  • Nepal reported 957 new COVID-19 cases on October 19; data on COVID-19 fatalities of Health Ministry and Nepal Army do not match, difference pegged at 461

  • China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi announces to provide 2 million additional doses of COVID-19 vaccine to Nepal under grant assistance

  • Epidemiology and Disease Control Division to increase number of COVID-19 tests being conducted in hotspots like Kathmandu and other places until Chhath

