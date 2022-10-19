Focused COVID-19 Media Monitoring, Nepal (October 19, 2022) [EN/NE]

Emerging Theme(s):
- Nepali Congress, CPN (Maoist Centre), and CPN (Unified Socialists) to prioritize health as a common agenda; stating no Nepali should be deprived of basic health opportunities due to lack of finances.
- Vitamin A and ringworm medication for children to be distributed nationwide on Wednesday and Thursday.
Recurring Theme(s):
- 46 new coronavirus cases have been confirmed in the last 24 hours with 17 recoveries. Currently, there are 736 active cases in the country.
- The number of dengue infections have reached 41,743 since last July; 49 people have died so far.