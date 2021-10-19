Nepal + 2 more
Focused COVID-19 Media Monitoring, Nepal (October 19, 2021)
Attachments
EMERGING THEME(S)
Nepal reported 523 new COVID-19 cases, 9 deaths on October 18; Kavre has not reported new cases of infection in last 3 days
Nepal Health Research Council readying to approve third phase trials for COVID-19 vaccine developed by China’s WestVac Biopharma; if okayed, it will be the third vaccine to receive approval for human trials in Nepal
With 1.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines arriving this month, Nepal’s target population will have easy accessibility to inoculation