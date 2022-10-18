Focused COVID-19 Media Monitoring, Nepal (October 18, 2022) [EN/NE]

Emerging Theme(s):
- The Supreme Court has issued a short-term interim order to the Ministry of Health and Population not to immediately implement the Hospital Pharmacy Service Guideline 2078.
- The health insurance board has rejected the payment of 65 crore 97 lakh 74 thousand rupees of 1 lakh 75 thousand 632 insurance claims till the end of Ashar 2078.
Recurring Theme(s):
- 46 new coronavirus cases have been confirmed in the last 24 hours with 17 recoveries. Currently, there are 711 active cases in the country.
- 40,029 people have been infected with dengue since last July. 48 people have died from the infection so far.