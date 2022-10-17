Focused COVID-19 Media Monitoring, Nepal (October 17, 2022) [EN/NE]

EMERGING THEME(S)

• The number of patients with viral fever, cold, and pneumonia is increasing in Banke district; children and elderly are the most affected.

• Nepal ranks 81st with a total of 19.1 points in the 'Global Hunger Index' (GHI)

RECURRING THEME(S)

• 32 new coronavirus cases have been confirmed in the last 24 hours with 7 recoveries. Currently, there are 688 active cases in the country.

• 40,029 dengue infections have been reported in the country since last July; 48 people have died so far.

• Satya Mohan Joshi passed away at the age of 103 during his treatment at Kist Medical College on Sunday.

• Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital (TUTH) to provide subsistence allowance to around 300 doctors.