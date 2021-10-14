Nepal

Focused COVID-19 Media Monitoring, Nepal (October 14, 2021)

Format
Situation Report
Source
Posted
Originally published

Attachments

EMERGING THEME(S)

  • Nepal reported 365 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths on October 13; Health Ministry and experts urge people to celebrate Dashain strictly following health safety protocols as the risk of COVID-19 is still prevalent
  • Government has failed to meet its target to fully inoculate 33 per cent of the total population against COVID-19 before Dashain
  • Too much emphasis on COVID-19 response has led to increased burden of noncommunicable diseases on people
  • 4.5 million girl students at risk of not completing their education due to school closures brought on by COVID-19-induced lockdowns

Related Content