Focused COVID-19 Media Monitoring, Nepal (October 12, 2022) [EN/NE]

Recurring Theme(s):
- 44 new coronavirus cases have been confirmed in the last 24 hours with 29 recoveries. Currently, there are 575 active cases in the country.
- The number of dengue infections has reached 33,974 since last July. 44 people have died so far.
- The number of scrub typhus patients has been increasing in Chitwan in the last few weeks.
- There has been a significant improvement in Satya Mohan Joshi's health on Tuesday.
- President Bidhya Devi Bhandari, who was admitted at the hospital for COVID-19 treatment, has been discharged from the hospital.
- Police have arrested 3 people in connection with vandalism at Chitwan Medical College (CMC) on Sunday.