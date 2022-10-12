Nepal

Focused COVID-19 Media Monitoring, Nepal (October 12, 2022) [EN/NE]

Situation Report
Source
Posted
Originally published

Recurring Theme(s):

  • 44 new coronavirus cases have been confirmed in the last 24 hours with 29 recoveries. Currently, there are 575 active cases in the country.
  • The number of dengue infections has reached 33,974 since last July. 44 people have died so far.
  • The number of scrub typhus patients has been increasing in Chitwan in the last few weeks.
  • There has been a significant improvement in Satya Mohan Joshi's health on Tuesday.
  • President Bidhya Devi Bhandari, who was admitted at the hospital for COVID-19 treatment, has been discharged from the hospital.
  • Police have arrested 3 people in connection with vandalism at Chitwan Medical College (CMC) on Sunday.

Related Content