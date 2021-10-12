Nepal + 2 more
Focused COVID-19 Media Monitoring, Nepal (October 12, 2021)
Attachments
EMERGING THEME(S)
Nepal reported 663 new COVID-19 cases on October 11; Nepal’s infection rate has dropped to below 5 per cent, according to Health Ministry
Nepal aims to inoculate two-thirds of eligible population against COVID-19 by January 14, 2022, entire eligible population by mid-May
RECURRING THEME(S)
- A higher number of people returning home for Dashain this year raising the risk of the spread of coronavirus infection in the villages as health protocols are not being adhered to while traveling