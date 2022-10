RECURRING THEME(S)

• 27 new coronavirus cases have been confirmed in the last 24 hours with 26 recoveries. Currently, there are 569 active cases in the country.

• 33,975 people have been infected with dengue in Nepal since last July; 44 people have died so far.

• Chitwan reported 230 cases of scrub typhus;108 infections from the district itself and others from outside Chitwan.