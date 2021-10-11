Nepal + 5 more
Focused COVID-19 Media Monitoring, Nepal (October 11, 2021)
Emerging Theme(s):
- Nepal reported 565 new COVID-19 cases on October 10; COVID-19 infection has reduced by 60 per cent in 1 month, according to Health Ministry
- Level of antibodies against COVID-19 drops after 60 days in those who’ve taken Vero Cell, Covishield shots; 82 per cent antibodies present in those who’ve taken both doses of COVID-19 vaccine, 55 per cent in those who’ve taken one dose
- 1 million doses of Covishield to be given to those aged 18 years and older: Health Ministry
- With COVID-19 restrictions lifted, complacency in people have gone up while PCR testing has declined
Recurring Theme(s):
- Kakarbhitta checkpoint still to resume full operations, while Bhadrapur checkpost is completely closed