Focused COVID-19 Media Monitoring, Nepal (October 1, 2021)

EMERGING THEME(S)

• Nepal reported 898 new COVID-19 cases, 12 deaths on September 30; 3 schools of Jhapa’s Buddha Shanti Rural Municipality shut down a week after reopening as teachers test positive for COVID-19; National Secondary School of Rolpa’s Sunchhahari Rural Municipality shuts down after teachers, students start suffering from viral fever

• Discrepancy in Health Ministry’s numbers on immunization, more people immunized than number of COVID-19 vaccines that country has received, procured; 48 per cent population of Kathmandu Valley has been fully vaccinated, 50 per cent has got the first dose, says Chief of Health and Vaccination Section

• Government does away with fast-track procurement of medical goods needed for COVID-19 treatment and management

• YouTube bans vaccine misinformation, to wipe false claims and conspiracy theories from its platform