Focused COVID-19 Media Monitoring, Nepal (November 7, 2022) [EN/NE]

Emerging Theme(s):
- The number of unsafe abortions in Nepal is increasing; 57 % of women in Nepal have undergone unsafe abortion.
Recurring Theme(s):
- 28 new coronavirus cases have been confirmed in the last 24 hours with 18 recoveries. Currently, there are 570 active cases in the country.
- Nepal recorded 300 new cases of dengue in a week till Friday; the number of dengue infected exceeded 47,000 in the country.
- Insurance companies to start making payments from this week for Corona insurance.