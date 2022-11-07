Nepal

Focused COVID-19 Media Monitoring, Nepal (November 7, 2022) [EN/NE]

Emerging Theme(s):

  • The number of unsafe abortions in Nepal is increasing; 57 % of women in Nepal have undergone unsafe abortion.

Recurring Theme(s):

  • 28 new coronavirus cases have been confirmed in the last 24 hours with 18 recoveries. Currently, there are 570 active cases in the country.
  • Nepal recorded 300 new cases of dengue in a week till Friday; the number of dengue infected exceeded 47,000 in the country.
  • Insurance companies to start making payments from this week for Corona insurance.

