Focused COVID-19 Media Monitoring, Nepal (November 5, 2021)

• Nepal reported 287 new COVID-19 cases on November 4

• Prime Minister’s Office has been blocking Health Ministry from procuring 6 million doses of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine as file sent for Cabinet approval has been sent back twice since October 24; Health Ministry Spokesperson says efforts to procure vaccine being made with the help of World Bank

• India’s homegrown Covaxin vaccine against COVID-19 gets World Health Organization nod for emergency use