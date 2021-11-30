Nepal
Focused COVID-19 Media Monitoring, Nepal (November 30, 2021)
EMERGING THEME(S):
- Nepal reported 243 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death on November 30
- Nepal stops issuing on-arrival visa to people arriving from African nations with the detection of Omicron variant of COVID-19; Tribhuvan International Airport Office and districts bordering India directed on same lines, while samples testing positive in Antigen Test need to be sent to Nepal Public Health Laboratory for gene sequencing
- Doctor who raised alarm over Omicron variant of COVID-19 has said it had only shown mild symptoms; though the variant has raised questions over the efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines, Dr Sher Bahadur Pun has said efficacy can be questioned only if Omicron variant brings on critical situations in countries that have administered complete dose of the vaccines
- World Health Organization conducting studies, investigations on how infectious the Omicron variant of COVID-19 is, official statement will be made after this, according to Dr Rajesh Sambhajirao Pandav, Representative of WHO-Nepal; the UN body has appealed to member nations to make necessary preparations to keep the spread of Omicron variant of COVID-19 in check as it poses a high risk globally
- Nepal does not appear to be fully prepared to deal with the challenge posed by the Omicron variant due to the tussle between political leadership and bureaucracy
- Nepali caregivers going to Israel must be inoculated with the third (booster) dose of COVID-19 vaccine