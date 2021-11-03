Nepal
Focused COVID-19 Media Monitoring, Nepal (November 3, 2021)
Attachments
Emerging Theme(s):
- Global COVID-19 death toll tops 5 billion, is the 3rd leading cause of death after heart disease and stroke
- Nepal reported 422 new COVID-19 cases, 11 deaths on November 2; unvaccinated people leaving Kathmandu for Tihar to be given COVID-19 shots at bus parks
- 20 per cent of COVID-19 patients who’ve reached hospitals have shown COVID-19 related health problems for at least 5-8 weeks; COVID-19 vaccine does not completely reduce the risk of COVID-19 infection, but reduces possibility of becoming critically ill if infected, says Dr Anup Bastola
- China slams US claims of lab-grown COVID-19 origins theory, says it has no credibility